Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Update

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the March 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FULTP stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $27.42.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

