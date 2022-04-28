GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GLOP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

NYSE:GLOP opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $240.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.53 million. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 282,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 142,023 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth $58,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 64,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 675,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 718,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 236,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.