GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.500-$5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE GATX traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $106.19. 2,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.52. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.90. GATX has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $127.58.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. GATX’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GATX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.79.

In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $66,446.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $4,490,565.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,429 shares of company stock valued at $20,440,804 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of GATX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in GATX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

