GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $349.91 Million

Brokerages predict that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) will report sales of $349.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.03 million and the highest is $355.67 million. GDS posted sales of $260.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDS traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.75. 23,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,888. GDS has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 0.97.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

