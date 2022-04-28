General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Lowered by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $23,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.64. The company has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Several research firms have commented on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.18.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

