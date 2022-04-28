General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share.

GD traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.80. 13,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.38. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $254.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.18.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 48,862 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,986,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 438,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

