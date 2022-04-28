General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Barclays

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Nomura decreased their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $67.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average is $52.40.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in General Motors by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in General Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in General Motors by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 49,112 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in General Motors by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,683,000 after buying an additional 20,347 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.