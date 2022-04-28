General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.62.

NYSE:GM opened at $38.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Capital International Investors lifted its position in General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after buying an additional 6,034,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

