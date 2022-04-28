Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Brands International, Inc. is a multimedia content and brand management company. It provides entertaining and enriching content and products for toddlers to Tweens. The Company’s portfolio includes Baby Genius, Secret Lab, Kid Genius, Mighty 7, Stan Lee Comics and Secret Millionaires Club, Llama Llama and a tween adventure series, Space Pop. Genius Brands International, Inc. is headquartered in Beverly Hills, USA. “

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

NASDAQ:GNUS remained flat at $$0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,599,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,267. The stock has a market cap of $221.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.85. Genius Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07.

Genius Brands International ( NASDAQ:GNUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 71.55% and a negative net margin of 1,604.17%. On average, analysts predict that Genius Brands International will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 887.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 51.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Genius Brands International by 112.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the period. 19.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Brands International (GNUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.