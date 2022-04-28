Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.895 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Genuine Parts has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 67 consecutive years. Genuine Parts has a payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $8.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

GPC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.19. 816,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,065. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

