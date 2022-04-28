Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 380,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,136 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $27,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 584,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,430,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $61.56. 10,786,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,513,622. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 59.23%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.