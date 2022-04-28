Gitcoin Price Tops $5.48 on Major Exchanges (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $77.82 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5.48 or 0.00013703 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gitcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00031887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00101114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

GTC is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.