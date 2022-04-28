GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Given New GBX 1,900 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,740 ($22.18) to GBX 1,900 ($24.22) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,675 ($21.35) to GBX 1,775 ($22.62) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,240.33.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.74. 484,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,947,297. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

