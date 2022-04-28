GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Given New GBX 1,900 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,740 ($22.18) to GBX 1,900 ($24.22) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,675 ($21.35) to GBX 1,775 ($22.62) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,240.33.
GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.74. 484,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,947,297. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.