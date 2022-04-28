GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,063 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,675 ($21.35) to GBX 1,775 ($22.62) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $910.50.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

