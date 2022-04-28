Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $4.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.57. The stock had a trading volume of 41,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,457. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $219.99.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.03. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.