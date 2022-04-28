Goldcoin Trading Down 34.5% Over Last 7 Days (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $4,655.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.23 or 0.00261616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,993,896 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

