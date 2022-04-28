Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 86,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $47.28. 26,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,045. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $55.66.

