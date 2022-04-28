GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading Down 7.5%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) was down 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 13,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,457,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.11, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in GoodRx by 65.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $15,804,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 31.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 175,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 41,634 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.
GoodRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDRX)
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoodRx (GDRX)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.