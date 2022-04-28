GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading Down 7.5%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) was down 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 13,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,457,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.11, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in GoodRx by 65.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $15,804,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 31.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 175,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 41,634 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

