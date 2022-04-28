Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSHD. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.22. 288,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.88 and a beta of 0.67. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.62.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,374,118.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,479.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $94,106,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,948,000 after buying an additional 555,090 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 306,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,866,000 after buying an additional 190,902 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 182.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 258,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after buying an additional 167,332 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after buying an additional 67,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance (Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.