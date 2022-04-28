Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Announces Earnings Results

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.38. 1,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,475. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.62. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.88 and a beta of 0.67.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.43.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,172,505.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,349.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $281,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 66.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 162.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

