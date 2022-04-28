Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRCGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $33.17. 79,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,171. The stock has a market cap of $865.04 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.10. Gorman-Rupp has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $47.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.65%.

GRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,621,000 after purchasing an additional 58,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 26,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,380,000 after purchasing an additional 32,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 201,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

