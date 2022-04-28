GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 365 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 264,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,826,000 after acquiring an additional 58,473 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,061,000 after buying an additional 134,443 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $86.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

In other news, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

