GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $401.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.06.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus reduced their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

