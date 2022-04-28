GraniteShares Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,402,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $166.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.72. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

