GraniteShares Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,405 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,357,000 after buying an additional 33,352,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,194,000 after buying an additional 9,239,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 24.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,374,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,296 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 77.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,373. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 5.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Palantir Technologies (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.