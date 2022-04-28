GraniteShares Advisors LLC Invests $188,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 515,318 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,695,000 after purchasing an additional 375,696 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,485,000 after purchasing an additional 317,891 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,368,000 after purchasing an additional 266,650 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $76,673,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $271.99 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.56 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.14 and its 200-day moving average is $318.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.