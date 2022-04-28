GraniteShares Advisors LLC Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

NASDAQ MDB opened at $359.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.95 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $384.66 and a 200 day moving average of $446.33.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDB. Barclays dropped their price target on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total value of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,432,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,833 shares of company stock valued at $57,329,693 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.