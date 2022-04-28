Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Shares Down 2.3%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$28.15 and last traded at C$28.15. 1,886,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 525% from the average session volume of 301,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.80.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Great Bear Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.78. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Rajbinder Bob Singh sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.95, for a total transaction of C$2,171,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,040,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,124,646.25.

About Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

