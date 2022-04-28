Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Hits New 1-Year High at $159.30

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 159.30 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 158.93 ($2.03), with a volume of 5609582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.80 ($1.95).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.17) target price on shares of Greencoat UK Wind in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 151.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71. The stock has a market cap of £3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

