GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the March 31st total of 165,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,174,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GRNH traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 491,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,175. GreenGro Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Get GreenGro Technologies alerts:

GreenGro Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenGro Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets green eco-friendly vertical cultivation systems in the United States. It offers flux lighting products, table stands, nutrient mixers, home units, cloning systems, and tea brewers, as well as provides consulting and management services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GreenGro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenGro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.