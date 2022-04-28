Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 50.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,241. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $237.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.81. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GHL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 19,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

