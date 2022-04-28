GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Stake Lifted by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,169,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,700 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 11.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 131.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sphinx Trading LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 237,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,057. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.40. GreenSky, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

