Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GRIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRIN opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $502.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61. Grindrod Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76.

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Grindrod Shipping’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. 38.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grindrod Shipping (Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.