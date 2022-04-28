Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.49 EPS

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $10.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.43 by $1.49, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share.

GPI traded up $11.54 on Thursday, reaching $177.94. 164,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.08. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $143.00 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.11 and its 200-day moving average is $184.97. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.60.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $805,420.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 56.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

