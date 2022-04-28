Growth N. V. Biotech Sells 25,100 Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 25,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $146,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,990,714 shares in the company, valued at $29,195,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of EPIX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.76. 6,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,143. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.64. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 12.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 390.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

