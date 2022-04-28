Gulden 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $977.00 (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $977.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00258834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014485 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001382 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.