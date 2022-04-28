Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.00.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $646.84. 16,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,998. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $641.76 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $722.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $829.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

