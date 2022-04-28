Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 160 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 507,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $149,515,000 after buying an additional 15,435 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2,268.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 68,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after buying an additional 65,885 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.19.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $6.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,773,035. The company has a market cap of $555.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.11 and a 200-day moving average of $260.68. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

