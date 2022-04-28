Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 725 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $441.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,264. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $336.57 and a 52-week high of $490.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $444.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

