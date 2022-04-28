Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 44,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.01. 250,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,913,358. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.