Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $296,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 86,744 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.24. 38,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.01.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

