Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $499,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 993 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $518.78. 45,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,996. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $488.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

