Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.37. The company had a trading volume of 254,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,850,946. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.78. The stock has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

