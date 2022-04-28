Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,329 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 1,370.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,898 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Vertiv by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,693,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,611 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Vertiv by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,962,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $37,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

In related news, CFO David Joseph Fallon bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

VRT traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.45. 118,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,827,880. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Vertiv Profile (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.