Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth $75,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 427.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.41. 7,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,707. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently -461.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SON shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

