Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 37,500 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202 over the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 421,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,927,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Kinder Morgan Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.