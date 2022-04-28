Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,964 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 566,031 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 58,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,241,216. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.