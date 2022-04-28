GYL Financial Synergies LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,041 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Boeing by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $269,559,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.52.

Shares of BA opened at $154.02 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $258.40. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.78.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.50). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

