GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $256,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.20. 327,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,197,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.80 and its 200 day moving average is $161.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.