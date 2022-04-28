GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $425,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $86.59 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.95.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

